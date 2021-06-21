Mid-State Fair adds another country artist to concert line-up

Country music star Dwight Yoakam will perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

His concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets will cost $50.50 for general admission and $72.50 for reserved seating. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, only at MidStateFair.com.

Because capacity for the concert has been reduced, Mid-State Fair officials expect tickets to go fast.

Tickets for the Big & Rich concert on July 23 and the Little Big Town concert on July 30 are on sale now.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 21 to August 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Ave.