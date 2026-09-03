Monterey County wildfires disrupt travel, businesses along Highway 1

Fires in Monterey County have burned tens of thousands of acres, leading to evacuations and road closures, but early Thursday morning one part of Highway 1 reopened.

“At 6 a.m. we were able ale to reopen the northern closure," said Kevin Drabinksi, CalTrans District 5 spokesperson. "That closure had been in effect in support of fire operations for the timber fire."

The closure still in effect stretches from the San Luis Obispo-Monterey County line north for 19 miles, stopping travel for some as nearby areas remain quiet.

Visitors Jan and Dan McGuire say they visit the area about once a year and were looking forward to one specific reservation.

“So this time we were, as we said, planning to visit the lighthouse but they canceled because of the fire,” Dan McGuire said.

Closures are affecting more than just the Piedras Blancas light station; the Ragged Point coffee shop and restaurant area is also closed.

“I feel so bad for the businesses here, but what was it, mudslides that closed, but then the last time it was open, and it was busy, and it was really nice, great place to stop," Jan McGuire said.

The Plaskett Fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain off Highway 1 in Monterey County. Further north, crews are working to contain the Timber Fire.

The McGuires said they’ve been staying in Cambria and have noticed the change in air quality.

“You can see just right there the density of the fog, not fog, smoke, but it doesn’t smell too bad,” Jan McGuire said.

“I mean, you could see it as we were driving up, you could see there’s a lot more smoke up here,” Dan added.

At Hearst Castle, Parks Superintendent Dan Falat said parts of Hearst San Simeon State Park are within the evacuation warning zone, but all areas remain open for now.

Still, State Parks is recommending people limit park use north of the Piedras Blancas Motel, and with Labor Day weekend approaching, caution is recommended.

“Everything from Ragged Point on south down remains open, and just ask people to be extra alert in case there's any emergency response vehicles out there, drive carefully and enjoy the weekend,” Drabinski said.

You can find Highway 1 closure updates here.