More rain is expected this weekend after a brief break

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

We've had a nice break from the rain this Friday. This will change starting tonight, but don't worry, temperatures will continue to remain mild and relatively comfortable.

In addition to this rain, we're also experiencing some winds. Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are under a wind advisory until Saturday, 6:00 PM.

A low-pressure system from the north will be bringing us the next round of rain. The bulk of it will happen Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is a look at what our radar is showing for that time period.

After this round of rain, our region will experience so-called 'on and off' rain throughout the rest of the day. Expect scattered showers that will last through Sunday. The next round of rain will arrive on Sunday afternoon. Most of the heavier rainfall will be for the South Coast. Luckily, the rain totals will not be as dramatic as what we experienced Christmas week.

These are the rain totals we can expect over the next five days.

Despite the rain, our temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s. It looks like we could get a break in the second half of next week.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

-Leslie Molina