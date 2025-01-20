Morning Minute: Coverage of Inauguration Day, Space X launch and MLK Day events

It's Monday, January 20th—Inauguration Day and Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday—marking a historic day in our nation. Stay connected with KSBY.com for comprehensive national and local coverage, including live updates throughout the day.

While the rest of the country is experiencing a deep freeze, the Central Coast will have milder conditions, Meteorologist Vivian Rennie has more.

Today signifies the transfer of presidential power from President Biden to President-elect Donald Trump. While some community members express concerns and hope for improvement, others are optimistic about the future. Opinions range from worry and cautious optimism to enthusiasm for the upcoming administration. Community Reporter McKenzie Diaz has more on local reaction.Watch her story below:

With President-elect Donald Trump taking office, Community Reporter, Ashley Stevens reports on how tariffs could impact the Central Coast wine industry.

The community of Paso Robles is coming together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day today with a special event at Robbins Field at noon. Community Reporter Lindsie Hiatt will meet up with locals at the celebration, which is held in collaboration with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and features students and their artwork.

SpaceX's second launch of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:24 a.m. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 27 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. It had been rescheduled for Monday morning after it was put on hold Sunday due to another aircraft in the airspace.

