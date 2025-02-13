Morning Minute: Storm coverage continues, SLO farmers market cancelled

Wishing you safe travels this morning—be aware that a strong storm is expected, which may impact road conditions.

CAL FIRE’s Urban Search and Rescue Team is preparing for the latest storm by adding an extra team member to test for water hazards, operating search and rescue boats, and having hazmat team members check for contaminants. They will be ready for swift water rescues, downed power lines, and flooding, urging the public to avoid dangerous water crossings and heed posted warnings to prevent preventable incidents. Community reporter Ashley Stevens has this story here.

City officials have canceled this week's Farmers' Market in downtown San Luis Obispo due to the forecasted storm, with vendors receiving credits or refunds based on their future schedule. The market will resume on February 20, and vendors wishing to reschedule for next week must contact organizers by noon on Friday.

Despite stormy weather, Cal Poly students are preparing to host the 40th annual Western Bonanza Junior Livestock Show at the Paso Robles Event Center, with around 200 students organizing the event. The show, the largest student-run livestock event in the country, will go on rain or shine and is free to attend through Sunday.

An uplifting story to start your day... High school student, Sophia Ferreira, organized a donation drive to create Valentine's Day gift boxes for children at Marian Regional Medical Center. After collecting toys, candy, and cards from the community, she personally delivered the boxes to the hospital, marking her first time independently organizing such a project.