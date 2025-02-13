Firefighters, search and rescue gear up for this week's storm

CAL FIRE’s Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) is gearing up for the latest storm. For any calls they respond to, they’ll have an additional person on the team, allowing them to test for any hazards in the water.

Two search and rescue boats will be operated and staffed with two water rescue professional team members and a hazmat team member who will be sampling the water for any contaminants.

If called out, USAR teams will be using rescue devices like inflatable hoses to aid in pulling people out of the water and line guns that help get ropes across the Salinas Riverbed during swift water rescues.

“Most of what we see in this type of stuff is going to be low water crossings where people try to cross, whether it be a straightway road or some of the other low water crossings that we have in the county," said CAL FIRE Captain Brandon Eckles. "People don't understand how little water it will take to wash their car off or get them stuck in the middle of it.”

With anticipated high wind gusts, teams will be ready for downed power lines. Plus, a dump of a large amount of rain in a short period of time could cause roadways to flood and wash out water crossings.

“This is a larger storm than normal, but we have seen this type of storm in the past few years," said CAL FIRE PIO Ryan Grebe. "Most of these incidents are preventable. The ones that we go to, people had a decision on whether or not they entered the water and they did, and then they became stuck. You're not only putting yourself at risk but also the first responders that have to come out and rescue you.”

Grebe says to pay attention to posted signs or roads that look too dangerous to cross. Increased rescue team staffing will be in place through Saturday.

RELATED: How Santa Maria Public Works crews are prepping local roads for the rain

Santa Maria Public Works crews prep roads for the rain

You can get the latest forecast by visiting the Microclimate Weather section on the KSBY website or download the free KSBY Weather app on your smartphone.