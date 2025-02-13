Cal Poly students kick off 40th annual Western Bonanza Junior Livestock Show

Despite this week's stormy conditions, Cal Poly students are still gearing up to host the university's 40th annual Western Bonanza Junior Livestock Show at the Paso Robles Event Center.

About 200 students have contributed to organizing this year's show, according to officials.

KSBY spoke with members of the event's leadership team on Wednesday morning to find out how they were preparing for the rainy weather.

"Definitely making sure that mats are laid down as, you know, cattle, swine, sheep are stepping out of the trailer, and goats too, just to make sure that everything comes out safely," Rachel Reade, a general manager, said. "Rain or shine, it's happening."

Organizers add that the event is the biggest livestock show in the state and the largest student-run livestock show in the country.

The Western Bonanza Livestock Show is free to attend and is set to run through Sunday. A master schedule of events can be found online.