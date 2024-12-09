Morning Minute: Toy drives and construction alerts

Good morning, Central Coast, here are some headlines to start the week!

First up, expect a chilly commute to work. Karson Wells, filling in for Vivian Rennie today, says it will be warmer than usual for this time of year!

The ECHO shelter in northern San Luis Obispo County has been collecting donations to distribute to its clients and other community members in need this holiday season, but there's one item in particular they still need. Paso Robles community reporter will have those details in a story you'll see first in Daybreak this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is launching its "CHiPs for Kids" toy drive just in time for Christmas. The CHP is collecting toys, including jewelry, dolls, and items for children and teenagers. All donations will stay within San Luis Obispo County. Drop-off locations include Walmart stores in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, and Paso Robles, as well as the CHP office.

Happening today:



The City of Grover Beach will swear in its new mayor, Kassi Dee, and new District 3 City Council Member, Kathy McCorry. The two were elected in the Nov. 5 General Election. The ceremony takes place during the City Council meeting starting at 6 p.m.

Starting today, the city of Santa Barbara will begin a series of safety and accessibility improvements on San Andres Street. The construction will take place in phases, focusing on repairing sidewalks, enhancing intersections, and repaving roads.

Plus, in case you missed it, here are some of the top headlines from over the weekend:

