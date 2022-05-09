Mother's Day spending expected to reach new record highs

Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach record highs this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Whether it’s chocolates, flowers, or a special outing, Americans this year are spending a pretty penny on mom.

“I was laying on the beach thinking how much money we spent on this weekend kind of feeling guilty and I just want to tell moms don’t feel guilty it’s your day let them spend on you," said visitor Beth Lightner.

On the Central Coast, businesses say they have seen an increase in sales.

“Mother’s Day is maybe three to five days ahead I see sales kind of increase a bit," said Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolate's proprietor, Ben Taylor.

Taylor says for his chocolate shop, Mother’s Day comes in as one of the top five busiest holidays for him with the most popular item being custom chocolate boxes.

According to NRF, jewelry and special outings such as brunch, are driving this year’s spending increase.

Madonna Inn says this is the first time since 2019 they have been able to host this brunch with 1,000 reservations made.

“I think people are now starting to get back into the swing of things and wanting to go out and enjoy meals outside at restaurants and stuff with their families," said Amanda Rich, Madonna Inn marketing manager.

The brunch included shrimp, crab legs, champagne, you name it and it was on the table.

“We’re just happy we get to celebrate all those mothers out there," said Rich.

Whatever you may have gifted your mom on this day, showing love and appreciation to mom has no price.

The National Retail Federation conducted the survey from April 1-11 of this year and included around 8,500 consumer responses.