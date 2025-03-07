National Consumer Protection Week: New scams exposed, how to keep your cash safe

Scammers are finding new ways to target consumers, with fraudulent bridge toll messages becoming a growing concern.

Jeremy Smith, a local resident, recently received a suspicious text message claiming he owed a toll payment.

“I got a text notification that the bridge toll was notifying me to pay a toll, and I’m thinking to myself, I didn't even drive on a toll road recently,” Smith said. “So, I reported it as a scam.”

Similar messages have been reported across the country, often coming from unfamiliar phone numbers. The texts typically instruct recipients to copy and paste a link into their browser and pay immediately to avoid fines.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker, the five most impersonated organizations so far in 2024 are:



Publishers Clearing House

U.S. Postal Service

PayPal

Amazon

Spectrum

During National Consumer Protection Week, KSBY's Shannon MacNeil sat down with Marjan Barrigan-Husted, a public information officer with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, to discuss how consumers can stay alert.

“This year, we’re focusing on what’s called imposter scams,” Husted said. “That’s when someone pretends to be a close family member, a relative, or someone who knows them, using public information to make their claims sound believable.”

Husted said there are key red flags to watch for.

“If somebody is asking for money urgently like if someone is saying your grandchild is in trouble and you need to send money immediately, that should raise concern,” Husted said. “Legitimate sources requesting money won’t pressure you in such an urgent way.”

To avoid falling victim to scams, experts recommend:



Verify the source – If you receive a suspicious message, contact the company directly using official contact information.

– If you receive a suspicious message, contact the company directly using official contact information. Be cautious of urgent requests – Scammers often pressure victims to act quickly. Take your time to verify claims.

– Scammers often pressure victims to act quickly. Take your time to verify claims. Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited messages – These can lead to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information.

– These can lead to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information. Report scams – If you receive a suspicious message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or your local authorities.

For more consumer protection tips, visit FTC.gov.

