National Guard, outside agencies no longer assisting with search for Kyle Doan

The National Guard is no longer assisting with the search for Kyle Doan, who was swept away near San Miguel earlier this week.

The search for the 5-year-old began Monday morning. He and his mom were driving to school at Lillian Larsen Elementary in San Miguel when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters at the San Marcos East crossing.

Bystanders using a rope were reportedly able to help his mother but they were unable to get a rope to Kyle in time.

The search is taking place in what the sheriff’s office describes as “extremely challenging conditions.”

Photos from the scene show teams wading through thick mud and other debris for any signs of the boy. Many volunteers have also been out looking.

On Friday, a sheriff’s spokesperson said the National Guard and other outside agencies were no longer assisting. Members of the sheriff’s dive team were out in the area again along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Thursday night, around 100 people came out for a candlelight vigil for Kyle and his family.

