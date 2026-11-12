Nearly 130 flags honor local veterans at Santa Maria's first Field of Honor

Nearly 130 flags filled Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria for Veterans Day, each representing a veteran and serving as a reminder of the stories, sacrifices and service behind every flag.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noon, the Field of Honor is the first display of its kind in the Santa Maria area. Some flags also feature photographs, offering visitors a personal glimpse of the veterans being recognized.

For organizers, the tribute carries personal meaning.

"It's been very meaningful for all of us," said Yvonne Biely, chair of the Field of Honor. "My brother was a veteran from the Vietnam War. My other brother was in Germany during the Vietnam War, working in communications."

The display also gave community members an opportunity to publicly recognize the military service of loved ones across generations.

Marga Cooley, a past president of the Santa Maria Rotary Club, said several members of her family have served in different branches of the military.

"This is just an opportunity to state publicly how proud I am of their service," Cooley said.

For veteran Tom Martinez, the recognition is especially meaningful because it was not always there when veterans returned home.

"We were never recognized when we came back. My uncle actually gave this hat to me 35, 40 years ago, and I was embarrassed to wear it," Martinez said. "I just recently started wearing it because it's become very common that we recognize and appreciate the service of the veterans.”

The flags also served as the backdrop for a ceremony Wednesday evening, bringing together local veterans, their families, organizers, and community supporters to honor those who served.

Organizers hope the Field of Honor will become a tradition, giving future generations an opportunity to learn about the people and stories represented by each flag.