New liquor licenses coming to SLO County

In May, KSBY reported that Assembly Bill 1008 proposed by Assemblymember Dawn Addis aimed to bring 10 new liquor licenses to San Luis Obispo County. Last week, that bill was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and will go into effect next year.

“It really is time to help our local businesses access new licenses," Addis said.

Despite its strong tourism presence in the region, the county was not issued any new liquor licenses this past August and hasn’t seen any new ones issued at all since 2014 due to a population that hasn't seen much growth since then. But now, Mirazur restaurant owner Alejandro Flores says he’s excited for an opportunity to receive a new liquor license.

“I'm excited that some businesses along the coast, closer to where you have mostly tourists, have a chance at this like us," Flores explained.

The license allows for restaurants like Mirazur in Los Osos to offer a cocktail menu, something that only a few places in the unincorporated community have.

“It'll definitely add more revenue and we'd be able to add more jobs. We'd have more bartenders, maybe more servers," he said.

Addis also explained that the additional 10 licenses will help hurting industries.

“These licenses locally will allow more businesses to buy locally when it comes to the alcohol industry and therefore help our local wine industry," she explained.

The transferable licenses that currently exist can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for business owners, but AB 1008 makes it so that if the licenses ever change owners, they’d be the same price. Next year, five new licenses will be introduced, followed by the other five in 2027.

“It makes everybody happy but does this in a way that is respectful, doesn't flood the market with alcohol licenses, does this in a measured way that is good for business in general," Addis concluded.

The next drawing won’t take place until fall of 2026. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of licenses available, a random draw will determine who gets them. This year's liquor license fee was over $19,000.