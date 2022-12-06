New online portal allows sexual assault survivors to track the results of their rape kits in California

In California, there’s a new online portal that allows sexual assault survivors to track the results of their rape kits.

It’s an effort to help clear backlogs at some local police departments.

According to California's State Attorney, this new online tool will allow victims of sexual assault to track rape kit evidence, make sure it’s processed in a timely manner, and increase the access of information available to survivors.

“I think any additional tool in the survivor’s toolbox is an important one," said Lumina Alliance Chief Communications Officer Jane Pomeroy.

It's a new tool that can provide a step forward in the healing process that many survivors didn’t have access to before.

“There’s a time and place when a survivor feels comfortable. A surprise call from law enforcement perhaps on their way to school or a trip to the grocery store can be very jarring so it could eliminate some of that anxiety," said Susan Lamont of Lumina Alliance.

On the Central Coast, local police departments including Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, and Grover Beach said they do not have a backlog of rape kits.

In a statement, Paso Robles Police Department told KSBY, "The sexual assault kit (SAK) backlog has been an issue for some time for most agencies… The website you are referring to can be positive, as it gives the victims of sexual assault some feeling of control or involvement in the process.”

Having test results in a sexual assault case can be evidence possibly used to take the case to court, but it’s not a done deal.

“We don’t know what will happen with the results of the kit even if the survivors have the results. A positive test doesn’t necessarily mean the case will be taken up in court," Pomeroy said.

While having the test results doesn’t automatically mean a conviction, Pomeroy said it’s one step closer to holding those who caused harm accountable.

Victims will be able to search and track their rape kit results completed after 2018 on this website.

Lumina Alliance wants to remind everyone of the resources available to sexual assault survivors seeking help. You can call (805) 545-8888 for more information.