New SLO County supervisorial district map includes major changes

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of a new district map.

Of the final two maps they had to consider, the chosen map, created by Arroyo Grande resident Richard Patten, had the most dramatic changes.

Those changes include:



The North Coast is split into three districts, stopping District 2 at Cayucos. Morro Bay is now part of District 3, and Los Osos now part of District 5.

The city of Atascadero will be added to District 2. District 1 is now farther east incorporating Templeton, Paso Robles and the northeast corner of the county.

District 4 shifts south and loses Oceano. It's now made up of Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, and unincorporated areas to the south and east.

District 5 will now be made up of Los Osos, southern San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, and Pismo Beach.

Of those changes, supervisors opposed to the Patten map said there are some major flaws including voting years being differed for places like the north coast.

The new map changes the voting lines so drastically that a total of 48,622 voters will be accelerated and 49,418 will be differed.

Supervisors John Peschong (District 1), Lynn Compton (District 4), and Debbie Arnold (District 5) voted in favor of the map. Supervisors Bruce Gibson (District 2) and Dawn Ortiz-Legg (District 3) voted against it.