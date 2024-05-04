New top county official settling in, ready to tackle important matters

Newly appointed county administrative officer Matt Pontes just finished the first week in his new high-profile position and said he is eager to start facing important community issues.

Near the week's close, he spoke with KSBY to explain his goals while serving San Luis Obispo County.

Pontes said he plans to "be here for a long time," support rigorous initiatives, work with county collaborators and ultimately serve the community.

The county administrative officer's job is to assist the board of supervisors in operating county departments, overseeing emergency services, and managing the budget, among other roles.

The new COA emphasized that his ears are open to San Luis Obispo County.

"I want to be out in the community a lot, understanding what the unique community's needs are... and look at our service delivery and making sure those things match up and where they're not matching up, maybe we can do more," Pontes said.

He was most recently the director of wildfire and forest ecology at Sierra Pacific Industries, according to a press release from when the county board of supervisors approved his contract.

City officials said Pontes also had county administrative experience in Shasta, Santa Barbara, and Kern counties, but he told KSBY that he has always wanted to live and serve in San Luis Obispo County.