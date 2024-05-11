Northbound Gaviota rest area closes again, southbound Gaviota rest area remains closed

The Gaviota rest areas, both southbound and northbound, will be closed by Caltrans from Friday to Monday.

The northbound Gaviota rest area, just south of the Gaviota Tunnel on Highway 101, will be closed from Friday, May 10, to Monday, May 13, to allow for repairs to a broken water line. It is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, May 14.

The northbound Gaviota rest area has experienced several closures over the last few years, often due to the water system that feeds into the facility.

The southbound Gaviota rest area remains closed as crew members work on an emergency retaining wall project south of the rest area, according to a press release.

Caltrans officials said the southbound rest area is expected to reopen this summer.