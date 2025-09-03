Not guilty pleas entered in Heritage Ranch attempted murder, arson case

A woman charged with arson and attempted murder in connection with a fire in Heritage Ranch last month pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Dana Michelle Valentinebrink is charged with two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of arson, two counts of vandalism, and four counts of disobeying a domestic violence relations court order.

The charges stem from an incident on August 5, when Valentinebrink purportedly set fire to an inhabited structure in the 2500 block of Pinto Lane in Paso Robles, according to court documents.

KSBY Dana Valentinebrink appears before a judge for her arraignment on Sept. 3, 2025.

She is also accused of setting fire to a Porsche, Honda, Chevrolet truck and RV at the property, as well as violating a domestic relations court order multiple times.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says Valentinebrink was on probation when the crime was committed.

She was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on September 1, and as of Wednesday afternoon, remained in custody without bail.