Officials advise commuters to drive with caution in stormy conditions

A winter storm is bringing several rounds of rain to the Central Coast and could cause dangerous road conditions for drivers.

Susanna Gonzalez with California's Office of Emergency Management, says it's important for drivers to be weather alert and drive with caution.

A good idea, she says, preparing a small kit that you can carry with you.

"Make sure you also have an emergency kit that consists of water and blankets. Also, extra charges in case your phone dies," said Gonzales. "You always need to have something to be able to charge those devices."

The Office of Emergency Management in Santa Barbara County is also advising its residents to be storm ready.

🌧️A major storm is expected in #SantaBarbaraCounty next week, from Sunday 2/15 through Friday 2/20. ⚠️Be prepared for possible flooding in low-lying areas, strong winds, and dangerous flash flooding.

📍https://t.co/YqDKvUy8WU. pic.twitter.com/laacUteukb — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) February 13, 2026

_______________________________

A partir del lunes por la madrugada, los conductores deberán mantenerse alertas. Una tormenta invernal traerá lluvias intensas a toda California, incluyendo la Costa Central.

Si piensas manejar, Susana Gonzales, vocera de la Oficina de Servicios de Emergencia del Gobernador de California, recomienda preparar un kit de emergencia.

"Recomendamos tener listo un plan de emergencia," dijo Gonzales. "Un kit con lo necesario, suficiente gasolina, o combustible por si necesitas hacer un viaje largo. Además, llevar cargadores extras y revisar los neumáticos."

Gonzales también dice que es muy importante no manejar a altas velocidades durante la tormenta.

Además, la Oficina de Emergencias del Condado de Santa Bárbara está aconsejando a sus residentes que se mantengan alerta.