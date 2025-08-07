Officials to address concerns about the Gifford Fire at these community meetings

As the Gifford Fire continues to encroach on several areas in north Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County, fire officials are hosting several community meetings to brief the public on emergency preparedness.

On Thursday night, Gifford Fire officials are holding a meeting in Santa Maria to update community members on the current fire situation and address questions.

The meeting will be held at Santa Barbara County Fire Station 23 at 5003 Depot St. beginning at 7 p.m.

Residents can also tune in virtually on YouTube and Facebook.

In San Luis Obispo County, authorities are hosting a public meeting at the Five Cities Fire Authority at 140 Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande at 7 p.m.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the Loomis Family Barn in Arroyo Grande; however, an evacuation warning was issued for that area on Thursday morning, forcing officials to move the meeting location.



As of Thursday morning, the Gifford Fire has burned 96,106 acres and is 15% contained.

To check if your address is included in an evacuation order or warning in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

For information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.