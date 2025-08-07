Huasna Valley, Lopez Lake areas under new evacuation orders and warnings due to Gifford Fire

New evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the Huasna Valley and Lopez Lake areas due to the Gifford Fire.

Evacuation orders include zones SLC-261, SLC-262, SLC-311, and SLC-334. These zones include Huasna Valley and east of Lopez Lake. People in these areas should leave now.

Evacuation warnings are in place for zones SLC-260, SLC-296, SLC-310, SLC-333, and SLC-259. This area includes the Lopez Lake/Lopez Lake recreation area as well as south of Lopez Lake, Newsom Ridge, Tar Spring, and parts of Huasna. People in these areas are encouraged to prepare to leave if ordered.

To check if your address is included in an evacuation order or warning in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

For information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.

As of Thursday morning, the Gifford Fire has burned 96,106 acres and is 15% contained.

