Our Pet of the Week "Shane" is hoping for a Christmas miracle

Every week we feature an available animal from Central Coast shelters. This week, it is Shane's turn in the spotlight! Isn't he adorable?!

He is a one-year-old Frenchie Husky mix who is hoping to celebrate the holidays in a new home. He is 45 pounds, very active, and is always down for an adventure! His favorite game is 'soccer' or anything that gets him running outside.

If you want to make Shane's wishes come true, you can find him at the Woods Humane Society Shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo.

You can also spot him walking in the Downtown SLO Holiday Parade with the Woods team!

Click here for more information about Shane!