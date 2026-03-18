Overnight closure planned for Highway 41 following rockslide repairs

On Thursday, March 19, drivers will encounter a full overnight closure of Highway 41, from the Highway 41/46 interchange to Highway 33, as crews conduct final rockslide repairs.

On the evening of December 28, 2025, a large rockslide blocked the northbound lanes of the highway. It reopened a couple of days later with the traffic lanes shifted and concrete barriers and protective fencing in place to prevent more rocks from falling into the roadway while crews conducted slope work.

During the closure, from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday, crews will remove the 400‑foot concrete barrier and rock fence from the traffic lanes and relocate them to the shoulder to serve as a long‑term rockfall barrier. The original lane striping will be restored, and all traffic control devices will be cleared.

Travelers can use Highway 46 and Highway 33 to get around the closure. That detour is expected to add 30 minutes of travel time.

