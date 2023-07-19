Watch Now
Paul Flores prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle named 2022 Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney
From left to right: Monterey County DA Jeannine Pacioni, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow, Monterey County Assistant DA Chris Peuvrelle, and CDAA Chief Executive Officer Greg Totten.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jul 18, 2023
Former Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle was awarded the 2022 Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year award for rural and medium counties in California at the California District Attorneys Association Summer Conference, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

As the San Luis County deputy district attorney, Peuvrelle worked as the prosecutor in People v. Flores (2022), which was centered around the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart by Paul Flores.

Flores was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

In a statement from the Office of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney, it was Peuvrelle’s “enormous effort” as the prosecutor of this case which led to his recognition as the recipient of the Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year award.

Peuvrelle has since become the Supervising Attorney for the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

