Paul, Ruben Flores due back in court Monday

The father and son charged in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart will be back before a judge Monday.

Paul Flores, 44, is charged with first-degree murder. The sheriff’s office alleges he killed the Cal Poly freshman in 1996 while trying to rape her.

His father Ruben Flores, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both pleaded not guilty following their arrests last month.

Monday afternoon, they are set to appear for a pre-preliminary hearing where a preliminary hearing date could be confirmed.

Paul remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 25-years-to-life.

Ruben is currently out of jail after posting bond last month and if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of three years.

The case is being heard in Dept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. To watch the court appearance via Zoom, click here.

Next week marks 25 years since Kristin’s disappearance.

Related: Smart family civil attorney alleges Ruben Flores moved Kristin Smart's remains after 2020 searches

