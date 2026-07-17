Pet of the Week, "Stitch" loves to cuddle and is ready for his forever home

Every week, we feature an available pet from Woods Human Society. This week, it's three-year-old Stitch's turn in the spotlight!

Stitch had a difficult start in life but remains a sweet and affectionate boy. He is hoping to find his forever home, that appreciates a loyal sidekick who loves to cuddle.

This lap-loving pup is looking for someone who wants a reliable lap-warmer and a faithful sidekick. Stitch's favorite activities include enjoying treats, going on walks, and most importantly, snuggling with his humans.

Those interested in meeting Stitch can visit Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo to see if this sweet boy might be the perfect addition to their family.