PG&E funding 40 local students to receive annual Better Together STEM Scholarships

Pacific Gas and Electric announced Tuesday that 40 students from hometowns across its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2021 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation funds the scholarships. This year The Foundation is funding 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each.

The scholarships are given to students pursuing a degree in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines.

STEM education fosters ingenuity, creativity, and experimentation, leading to new ideas, innovations, and technological advancements that can have a global impact.

Two students in San Luis Obispo County were $2,500 STEM scholarship winners: Austin Acquisto, from Templeton High School, who plans to attend UCLA; and Lulu Dai, from San Luis Obispo High School, who plans to attend Cal Berkeley.

One of the $10,000 STEM scholarship winners is Magdaline Rose Gooch of Santa Barbara. Magdaline Rose attends Santa Barbara Senior High School and is planning to enter the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need.

“All of us at PG&E and The Foundation are focused on California’s future and supporting inclusive programs that assist the next generation of creators and innovators in STEM-based fields,” said Robert Kenney, PG&E Senior Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs, and Chair of The PG&E Corporation Foundation Board of Directors.

Winners must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2021-2022 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California.

