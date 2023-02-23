PHOTOS: Snow falls along parts of Central, South coasts

Many people in northern San Luis Obispo Obispo County woke up to either snow in their yards or visible on nearby mountain tops.

The California Highway Patrol reported snow on the Cuesta Grade. Snow was also seen in parts of Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and visible from San Simeon and Heritage Ranch.

KSBY meteorologist Vivian Rennie says this is just the beginning as the already active forecast could get increasingly dangerous on Friday and into the weekend.

By later Thursday night, snow levels are expected to drop even more. For more on the forecast and what’s expected, click here.

To share weather video with KSBY, email news@ksby.com.

Snow was visible from Morro Bay and the weather didn't stop the SLO CAL Open surf competition from getting underway.

KSBY Snow visible on the mountains as surfers take part in a surf competition in Morro Bay

John Solu Snow visible from Morro Bay

Atascadero:

Roseann Millward Snow in Atascadero off Highway 41.

Roseann Millward Snow off Highway 41 in Atascadero

Jean Pedigo Snow falling around 6:45 a.m. in west Atascadero

In Santa Margarita, one resident says they were able to snowboard:

Lilee Rogers

Snowboarding in Santa Margarita

Cuesta Grade:

Caltrans/KSBY

Sydney Morgan Snow on the side of the Cuesta Grade Thursday morning

San Simeon:

Ethan Schaffer Snow visible from San Simeon

Visitors at Hearst Castle on Wednesday also got a chance to check out the snow.

In Santa Barbara County, Mike Eliason with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared photos and video of snow on the mountains above Santa Barbara and along Painted Cave Road.