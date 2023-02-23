PHOTOS: Snow falls along parts of Central, South coasts

Many people in northern San Luis Obispo Obispo County woke up to either snow in their yards or visible on nearby mountain tops.
The California Highway Patrol reported snow on the Cuesta Grade. Snow was also seen in parts of Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and visible from San Simeon and Heritage Ranch.
KSBY meteorologist Vivian Rennie says this is just the beginning as the already active forecast could get increasingly dangerous on Friday and into the weekend.
By later Thursday night, snow levels are expected to drop even more. For more on the forecast and what’s expected, click here.
Snow was visible from Morro Bay and the weather didn't stop the SLO CAL Open surf competition from getting underway.
Atascadero:
In Santa Margarita, one resident says they were able to snowboard:
Cuesta Grade:
San Simeon:
Visitors at Hearst Castle on Wednesday also got a chance to check out the snow.
In Santa Barbara County, Mike Eliason with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared photos and video of snow on the mountains above Santa Barbara and along Painted Cave Road.
Winter Storm-A light snow falls along Painted Cave Rd and mtns above Santa Barbara Thurs morning.The storm will bring dangerous conditions Fri-Sat and a blizzard warning (the first since 1989) for the mtns of SoCal with snow down to 1000’ and 2-5” of rain in the lower elevations. pic.twitter.com/kvUj9y8YDZ— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) February 23, 2023