Power outages impacting thousands along central, south coasts

Thousands of Central Coast electricity customers are now impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

Dry, windy conditions prompted PG&E and Southern California Edison (SCE) to proactively shut off electricity in areas considered at elevated wildfire risk.

In Santa Barbara County, 360 SCE customers are impacted, with more than 11,000 others under consideration, according to the utility company's online map.

SCE

In San Luis Obispo County, the Office of Emergency Services reports 8,700 PG&E customers within the shutoff scope have been de-energized.

MORE: Fire weather danger continues to end the week, rain and cooler temps on the way

The outages are countywide and are affecting some Nipomo schools and Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus.

Anyone needing help with powered medical equipment can call the Emergency Medical Services Duty Officer at (805) 380-3411.

Drivers are being warned about traffic signals on Highway 1, Highway 41, and other roads that are not working due to the outages.

Caltrans is asking drivers to slow down, stay alert, and treat dark intersections as four-way stops.

PG&E has opened three resource centers for people affected by the outages.

One is at Cambria Community Presbyterian on Yorkshire Drive. Another is located at the Morro Bay Community Center on Kennedy Way, and a third is at Cuyama Valley High School & Sierra Madre Continuation High School at 4500 Highway 166.

The centers are located outside and open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. They offer water, snacks, Wi-Fi, charging, portable batteries, restrooms, and other basic needs.

Electric vehicle charging is not available.

The warm temps have prompted Santa Barbara County health officials to urge people to take precautions. A heat advisory remains in effect through Saturday at 8 p.m. Officials recommend staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity, and checking on children, older adults, and pets.

A cooling center is now open at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.

It offers a cool place to rest, showers, hygiene items, and free breakfast and lunch.

Anyone not already enrolled will need to complete a brief screening to use the services.

In San Luis Obispo County, PG&E’s online outage map lists an anticipated end to some outages by 7 p.m.

Southern California Edison shows some of the affected customers in Santa Barbara County could have power restored Friday night.