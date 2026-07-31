Pubic forum on the future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant held Thursday

Months after federal regulators approved Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operation through 2045, the nuclear plant still awaits state approval as community members weigh in on the extension's local impact.

A public forum Thursday brought together scientists, economists and residents to discuss how the nuclear power plant's extended operations could affect San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Experts at the meeting said the extension could save the state billions of dollars, create jobs on the Central Coast and boost the local economy.

Before the forum began, parents gathered to advocate for restoring the Diablo Canyon mitigation funding program.

"Historically, we've relied a lot on property taxes and mitigation fund payments from PG&E, due to Diablo Canyon operations," said Ben Lippert, co-founder of the San Luis Coastal Parent Information Network. "That money has decreased dramatically in the past ten years."

For years, the plant provided $9 million annually to local schools and governments to offset the community impact of nuclear operations. Assemblymember Dawn Addis has introduced legislation to restore that funding if the plant's extension is approved.

Jene Nelson, president of Californians for Green Nuclear Power, said her organization has advocated for the plant's continued operation for more than a decade.

"We're here to support continued operation of the plant," Nelson said.

Parent Lucia Stone praised the forum's inclusive approach, saying it brought together diverse voices from labor groups to environmentalists to parents.

"It's great to hear these voices from labor to employees to leadership to environmentalists to parents," Stone said. "I hope it sets a precedent for us moving forward and not having back-door discussions."

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Diablo Canyon's license extension earlier this year, but the plant still requires California state approval to operate beyond its current 2025 closure date.

