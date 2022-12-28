Rainy Tuesday sees 3 times the number of collisions than on Monday

Some people are back to work, and others are still traveling for the holidays. San Luis Obispo CHP officials say - slow down, especially in the rain.

Officer Miguel Alvarez, the Public Information Officer for SLO CHP, told KSBY, “It's the primary collision factor that we deal with on a daily basis, and the number one reason that causes a collision is speed.”

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday since midnight, SLO CHP responded to nine crashes and on Monday, they responded to 3 collisions. That number could go up as the rain continues Tuesday evening.

Officer Alvarez warns people about hydroplaning when the roads are slick, “It's just when your tire loses traction with the roadway, your best bet is not going to be to apply the brakes. It's just going to be to try to coast through it, let you decelerate, and just kind of coast through the water.”

For those who are driving to celebrate the New Year, there will not be as much construction slowing down the traffic.

Alexa Bertola, the Public Information Officer at CalTrans District 5, said, “Commuters can expect all of the highway lanes open due to our projects not happening during the timeframe of the holiday. But of course, if there are incidents with traffic, there may be delays.”

The CalTrans projects will pick up again starting on January 3rd. Last week, CalTrans reopened a rest stop at Gaviota along Highway 101 just in time for the holidays.

“So in both directions, north and south along highway one, a one-hour Gaviota rest stop is back open, which is great for travelers there along our Santa Barbara coast,” Bertola said.