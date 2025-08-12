Repairs due to Gifford Fire underway along Hwy 166

Repairs are underway along portions of Highway 166 damaged by the Gifford Fire.



Caltrans District 5 spokesperson Kevin Drabinski says crews are focusing on an approximately four-mile-long burn scar area that starts about 29 miles east of where Highway 166 meets Highway 101.

While repairs are being made on some of the assessed culverts, crews are also focusing on rockfall mitigation.

The process involves workers rappelling down both sides of the highway to remove any loose rocks in areas where vegetation has been wiped out. Drabinski says this mitigation effort is needed in order to not only safely reopen the road, but also prepare the area for winter rains and potential debris flows.

There is currently no timeline for when Highway 166 will reopen. Drabinski says that decision will be made in coordination with multiple agencies.

He adds that the burn scar along Highway 166 stretches about 20 miles.