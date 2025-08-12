Gifford Fire continues to push north and west; 122K acres burned

As the Gifford Fire burns for a 12th day, firefighters are preparing to fight fire with fire in an attempt to stop the flames from spreading further to the north and west.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 122,065 acres and is 33% contained.

Fire officials say overnight, northeasterly winds pushed the fire to the west, where it continues to spread along Garcia Ridge, close to containment lines along Hi Mountain Road.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, firefighters are tentatively scheduled to begin a “multi-day strategic firing operation” to remove vegetation before the main fire can reach it.

While the northwest area of the fire is the major focus at this point, fire officials say most other areas of the fire perimeter are in mop-up and patrol status.

The Gifford Fire broke out on August 1, along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, burning on both sides of the highway into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The following map shows the progression of the fire since it broke out on August 1:



More than 800 structures are currently threatened.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect. Residents in San Luis Obispo County can check whether their property is included in evacuations by visiting this link.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Santa Margarita Community Hall, located at 22501 I Street.

An evacuation shelter is also set up at New Life Community Church, located at 990 James Way in Pismo Beach. Pets and trailers/RVs are welcome.

Some evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County have been downgraded or canceled. For the latest information, click here.

For residents who need to evacuate with large animals, the Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria is open for large animal evacuations. A large animal shelter has been established in northern San Luis Obispo County. Call (805) 781-1404 for information.

The Horse Emergency Evacuation Team can also assist with large animal evacuation. Contact HEET at (805) 466-7457.

From now through February 8, 2026, the Los Padres National Forest is closed for public safety and the protection of natural resources. This closure includes the entire Santa Lucia Ranger District and a portion of the Mount Pinos Ranger District. Click here to view the closure order.

Highway 166 also remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama with no estimated time of reopening.

More than 4,800 personnel are currently assigned to the Gifford Fire.

At least four structures have been destroyed. Ten people have been injured – three civilians and seven firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.