Rising temperatures bring increased risk of heat-related illness to Central Coast

Rising temperatures across the Central Coast are bringing an increased risk of heat-related illness, prompting health officials to urge residents to take extra precautions.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health is advising people to stay weather aware as temperatures climb in the area.

"Making sure that you're hydrating, taking breaks in the shade and air conditioning if you work outdoors are ways that you can help protect your body," said Olivia Montiano, public information officer for SLO Public Health.

The hot weather can increase the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

According to the Department of Public Health, symptoms of heat exhaustion include nausea, dizziness and headaches. Heat stroke is more severe, where a person can stop sweating, become unconscious or even unresponsive.

"It's important to seek medical attention right away," Montiano said.

Local residents are finding their own ways to deal with the hotter temperatures. Sarah Green, a local resident, likes to hit the beach.

"How I stay cool? A cold beer and sitting by the pool or at the beach," Green said.

But visitors from the Central Valley say the heat here is actually a nice break from the even hotter triple-digit temperatures back home.

"Back home it's hot and I'm outside a lot, so I'm just making sure I'm always drinking water and staying cool. I'd say just staying hydrated. It's the biggest thing. And it's not really like in the moment. It's like the night before you got to hydrate," one visitor said.

