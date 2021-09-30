Road closures in Atascadero this Sunday for Colony Days Parade

Expect some road closures in Atascadero this weekend during the Colony Days Parade.
The annual event will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday and road closures will begin at 6:30 a.m. and last until noon on El Camino Real.
On Highway 101, the on and off ramp at Highway 41 will be closed.
The rolling closures throughout the day will be:
- 6:30 a.m. to 12 noon: West Mall from El Camino Real to Capistrano;
- 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Palma Ave. between East Mall to Entrada
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Hard Closure):
- El Camino Real from Pueblo Ave. to Curbaril
- San Luis Avenue from Curbaril to El Camino Real; 8 am will be a soft close to allow parade participant drop off until 11 am.
- Pueblo Ave. from Sinaloa to El Camino Real
- 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Hard Closure): El Camino Real from West Mall to Pueblo; Lewis Ave. from Entrada to Capistrano.