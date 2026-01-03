Road closures, including Highway 101, due to flooding and debris flows

Heavy rain caused roadway flooding and debris flows across parts of the Central Coast on Saturday and prompted the closure of a portion of Highway 101.

In the Gaviota area, Highway 101 is closed from Highway 1 to Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta. Drivers are advised to use Highway 154 as an alternate route.

Other closures include Highway 1 from one mile north of Guadalupe between Oso Flaco Lake Road and Division Street, and in the Orcutt area between Solomon Road and Black Road.

Rosemary Road is closed from Betteravia Road to Stowell Road in the Santa Maria area.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

This comes amid a flash flood warning issued Saturday morning for parts of Santa Barbara County. Read more at this link.