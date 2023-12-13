Romanian man suspected of placing card skimmer at San Luis Obispo bank

A man from Romania is under arrest, suspected of placing a skimming device at a Bank of America ATM in downtown San Luis Obispo.

A skimming device is used to collect card numbers and PIN codes so the information can be used to make fraudulent purchases or withdraw money.

Police say investigators located the skimmer early in the morning on December 7. A short time later, they reportedly observed a man removing the device.

Police made contact with the man, identified as Doru Marius Parvu, 46, and took him into custody.

Parvu was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of identity theft, burglary, and fraudulent possession of a scanning device. He is being held without bail.

Police say the arrest comes after skimming devices were found at multiple bank ATMs across San Luis Obispo County over the past few months.

In November, Grover Beach police arrested two men, also from Romania, who were suspected of placing card skimmers at a Bank of America ATM in that city.