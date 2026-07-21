San Luis Obispo begins major water pipeline replacement project

Construction crews have begun work along California Boulevard and Taft Street in San Luis Obispo as part of the City's 2026 sewer and water improvement initiative.

The project aims to replace a critical water transmission pipeline that has served the area since the 1960s in hopes of preventing costly emergency repairs down the line.

"I think it's proactive because I've read about other cities having a burst water pipe," said Judith Howard of San Luis Obispo.

The project will replace 1,660 feet of water transmission main, upgrading the existing 16-inch cast iron pipeline installed in the 1960s to a modern 16-inch ductile iron system.

City officials say the construction should have minimal impact on drivers and pedestrians, with most disruptions being traffic-related.

Local business employees remain optimistic about the temporary inconvenience.

"I think it'd be great. I think it's going to have an impact for the time being, but I think it's going to be a good thing," said Daniel Saligan of San Luis Obispo.

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the City's SLO in Motion webpage, similar projects typically take four to six months to complete.

