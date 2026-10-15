San Luis Obispo County seeks poll workers in Shandon, San Miguel ahead of Election Day

With Election Day three weeks away, the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office is preparing for voters while continuing to recruit poll workers in parts of North County.

Early voting began Oct. 5, and Public Information Officer Erin Clausen said the elections office has already seen a steady stream of voters returning their ballots in person, by mail, and through ballot drop boxes.

“We've had a steady stream of people coming to our counter. Our drop boxes have been really full, so our drop box teams have been around the county every day picking up ballots and also coming in through the mail as well,” Clausen said. “So we're already well past 11,000 ballots.”

At the same time, poll worker training is underway across the county. Training took place this week in San Luis Obispo, with additional sessions planned in Arroyo Grande and later in Paso Robles.

While most polling locations are nearly fully staffed, the county is still looking for clerks in the North County communities of Shandon and San Miguel.

Each polling location needs at least five workers. Clausen said the county still needs two to three additional workers at each of those locations.

“So it's really that check-in clerk, that ballot box clerk, and that provisional clerk that are going to work with the inspectors there on site,” Clausen said.

Rick May, who has volunteered as a poll worker for several years, said the work can be tedious but rewarding. He encouraged people to consider signing up, even if they have no previous experience.

“So if somebody wants to volunteer, even today, volunteers are needed,” May said. “It would be good if you have time to volunteer even on Election Day, because I actually supervise one of the poll locations and we're short a few volunteer workers at those locations.”

The county is also looking for people who can serve as backup poll workers in case scheduled workers call out at the last minute.

Those interested in becoming poll workers can apply through the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office.

