San Luis Obispo County urges residents to prepare for potential El Niño storms

As concerns grow about heavy rain and potential flooding associated with El Niño, San Luis Obispo County officials are urging residents to prepare ahead of the storm season.

During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, county emergency officials discussed what El Niño could mean for the Central Coast, the steps agencies are taking to prepare, and how residents can protect themselves.

The meeting included a local meteorologist and representatives from the county's Public Works Department, sheriff's office, CAL FIRE, and Office of Emergency Services (OES). Speakers answered residents' questions about El Niño and emergency preparedness.

Anita Konopa, an emergency services coordinator with OES, said residents play an important role in preparing for potential emergencies.

"The government can only do so much to make sure that you're prepared without you actually being a partner in that process," Konopa said.

While El Niño does not guarantee a wet winter, Konopa said officials want residents to take precautions now in case severe weather arrives.

She encouraged residents to assemble emergency kits, create family emergency plans, and make sure their homes are ready for heavy rain.

"So get that kit ready, get that family plan together, make sure your gutters are clean, all the same things that you do in a regular storm year, but really plan ahead and be ready for it to be more impactful this year," Konopa said.

County officials also outlined preparations informed by the flooding the Central Coast experienced in 2023.

Crews are inspecting drainage systems, roads and culverts, while fire and law enforcement agencies are training and positioning resources ahead of potential storms.

"Everyone is in this together. And we all want to be as prepared as possible," Konopa said.

Local residents are also taking steps to get ready.

Grisel Puig-Snider, a Los Osos resident originally from Puerto Rico, said she is familiar with severe weather but recognizes that preparing for storms on the Central Coast can be different.

"It's a little bit different here because we don't experience that type of weather every year," Puig-Snider said.

She encouraged residents to have essential supplies, including water, candles, and flashlights, readily available. She also recommended keeping important documents and paperwork organized.

Her message to residents is to prepare before severe weather arrives.

"Not because something bad will happen, but because you want to be ahead of it, not behind," Puig-Snider said.

County officials encourage residents to take precautions now and stay informed about potential weather conditions and emergency updates.

The link to the meeting can be found HERE.