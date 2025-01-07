San Luis Obispo's first sobering center helps more than 200 people since opening

With showers, food, a bed, and more the SLO Sobering Center has been providing 24-hour services for people 18 and older dealing with alcohol and drug abuse issues.

“A lot of people are coming to us for resources with alcohol,” said SLO Sobering Center program manager Terri Houser.

Houser says they have served 218 people in the community so far since opening in June 2024.

“Our main goal and concern is for the clients to be here and rest and relax. Once they are ready to get connected to services then we offer them services within the community,” said Houser.

According to the latest SLO Health Counts survey, the rate of binge drinking in San Luis Obispo County is higher than the state average with over 25% of adults aged 21 and older reporting binge drinking in the past month in SLO County compared to just over 18% for the whole state of California.

“County Behavioral Health was able to identify a gap in sobering services and we’re proud to have opened our Sobering Center,” said County of SLO Health Agency-Behavioral Health Public Information Officer Caroline Schmidt.

Houser says they have room to help even more people.

She adds October and November were their slowest months.

“We could help the community in a larger way I feel,” said Houser.

“The whole point is to stabilize them and have conversations about their next step,” said Schmidt.

For more information on the services they can help get you connected with visit this site.