Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor race

Santa Barbara County’s 5th District Supervisor race has three candidates: Cory Bantilan, Maribel Aguilera and Ricardo Valencia.

The open seat race will determine who represents communities including Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Tanglewood on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The first round of results released Tuesday night show Valencia leading with 36% of the vote. Aguilera was in second with 34% and Bantilan in third with 30%.

WATCH: Santa Barbara County District 5 Supervisor candidates outline priorities ahead of election

Bantilan, who currently serves as chief of staff to outgoing Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, said public safety remains his top priority.

Santa Maria City Councilmember and attorney Maribel Aguilera said one of her biggest priorities would be increasing affordable housing opportunities while balancing future growth responsibly.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board Member Ricardo Valencia focused much of his campaign platform on affordability, education, and immigration-related concerns.

The winner will serve a four-year term on the Board of Supervisors, helping oversee decisions tied to public safety, county roads, homelessness services, housing policy, land use and the county’s multi-billion-dollar budget.

