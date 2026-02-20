Animal Services investigating animal cruelty incident in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is asking for help with an animal cruelty investigation in Lompoc.

They first were made aware of the incident after a resident shared footage with them on February 17.

Animal Control Officer Catherine Hart said the footage shows a man picking up a tan-colored, pug-like dog by the neck and swinging it against a pickup truck.

Hart says the dog has not been located. Animal control officers are hoping to find it to make sure it is OK.

They are also looking to speak with the person shown in the video.

“We are just looking to talk to them about the incident, to try to figure out exactly what happened," Hart said.

Anyone with information can contact Hart at Chart@sbcphd.org or leave an anonymous tip HERE.