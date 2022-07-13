Santa Barbara County Fair brings rides, livestock, music to Central Coast

Two years have gone by since community members were able to come out for the Santa Barbara County Fair, but starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, visitors can fill up on cotton candy, corn dogs and all the fair has to offer.

The fair, which will last through Sunday, July 17, takes place at the Santa Maria Fairpark, located at 937 S Thornburg St.

Each day, fair attendees can look for events that include carnival rides, a petting zoo, pig races, art exhibits and live entertainment.

Bands include a tribute bands to Queen (Wednesday), Shania Twain (Thursday), Journey and Def Leppard (Friday), and Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney (Saturday). Salsa Steel Drum Band, Sound Investment, Belmont Kings and Steppin' Out will also perform at the fair.

Friday is Agricultural & Cattlemen's Day, Saturday is Military & Law Enforcement Day and Sunday is Fiesta Day.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at 12 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Fair organizers say the fair closes at 10 p.m each night, but note that the carnival may stay open later.

General admission tickets cost $15 at the gate, though seniors and youth ages 6-11 can get in for $12. Tickets for adults cost $15. Children ages 5 and under can get into the fair for free. Parking at the Fairpark costs $10.

Wristbands for unlimited rides cost $40.

On Wednesday and Thursday, fair admission is dropped to $5 before 5 p.m. On Friday, the fair is offering free admission to kids ages 11 and under, and on Saturday, military and law enforcement can attend the fair for free.

The Junior Livestock Auction is happening on Friday and Saturday.

The fair's theme this year is "Salute to Agriculture."

Related:

