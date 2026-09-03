Santa Barbara County prepares for El Niño season with virtual public meeting

Santa Barbara County officials are preparing for potential flooding, debris flows and other winter hazards as El Niño approaches the Central Coast.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors received an update on the weather pattern during their latest meeting, where officials from different county agencies discussed steps they're taking to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

Those preparations include preparing for flooding, debris flows, transportation impacts, and coastal storm conditions. But officials say preparing the public is equally important, which is why they're hosting a virtual El Niño preparedness meeting on October 1.

"We are having this community meeting so that we can tell the community about the proactive measures that the county is taking, but also to give them the tools and resources they can take so that they feel prepared," said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, the county's public information officer.

It's a multi-agency effort with county fire, the sheriff's office and public works among the departments working with state and federal partners.

The fire department says crews have ramped up water rescue training and staged rescue boats, helicopters, and sandbags at strategic locations throughout the county.

Officials stress that it's crucial the public take preparedness seriously, especially residents living near recent burn scars.

"The core idea is that preparedness buys people time and reduces avoidable emergencies," said Karen Cruz-Orduña, Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer. "It is important for residents to take preparedness seriously because conditions can change very quickly during a major storm. Preparing ahead of time, knowing your evacuation routes, signing up for emergency alerts, having a plan, and understanding your local risk are all essential."

County officials recommend residents sign up for Ready SBC alerts to stay informed about emergency conditions.

