Plans are moving forward to remove 47 emergency call boxes along Santa Barbara County highways, but some drivers say the boxes remain an important safety resource in areas with limited cell service.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) says the call boxes are receiving fewer calls as more drivers rely on cellphones, while the cost of maintaining the system continues to rise.

Aaron Bonfilio, director of multimodal programs for SBCAG, says 12 call boxes remain along Highway 101, 20 along Highway 154, and 15 along Highway 166.

Lauren Bianchi Klemann with SBCAG says the boxes received 178 calls in 2025, averaging fewer than four calls per box. In 2026, 96 calls were made.

The county estimates the cost of maintaining the system now averages about $510 per call, up from $46 in 2016.

However, drivers who frequently travel rural highways say the call boxes can provide peace of mind when cellphone service is unavailable.

The remaining boxes were kept in areas where cellphone coverage is limited or unreliable, including portions of Highway 166 near New Cuyama and Highway 154, where drivers can travel through remote stretches without reliable service.

Michael Randall, a truck driver who frequently travels Highway 166, says getting help in those areas can take time.

"Out there, it can be a while before somebody can actually help you or you can get help because the signal, they don't have enough, you know, cell towers, I guess, or something," Randall said.

Buellton resident Jessica Tappeiner says the removal raises concerns about what drivers will do if they need help, particularly women traveling alone at night.

"It feels kind of scary to think if we were to get in a situation, what would our resource be to contact people?" Tappeiner said. "Where late at night, pulling over, as a female, to not having a way to connect to somebody. Definitely a little nerve-wracking, so would like to have them still around."

As safety concerns persist, SBCAG board member Bob Nelson suggested at the Nov. 19 meeting exploring future solutions, including incentives to expand cellphone coverage in rural areas and increasing California Highway Patrol presence.

SBCAG says removal of the call boxes is expected to begin in spring 2027.

Klemann says SBCAG will also review its Service Authority for Freeway Emergencies (SAFE) program, which provides assistance to stranded drivers. The board is expected to evaluate the program's services and future priorities in spring 2027.