Santa Barbara Unified, SBCC canceling classes Tuesday due to storm

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is canceling classes Tuesday, March 14.

District officials say due to the incoming storm and after consulting with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff, South County superintendents, and the Office of Emergency Management, the decision was made to cancel classes district-wide out of an abundance of caution.

The district says contributing factors in the decision were the rate of rain expected when students, faculty and staff would be traveling to and from school.

Santa Barbara City College is also closing its campuses Tuesday.

That includes the main, Wake and Schott campuses along with the Orfalea Early Learning Center: Cosmetology Center.

Evacuation orders have been issued for several burn scar areas in the southern part of the county.

As of now, classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District has also announced that schools in the district will close Tuesday.

