Santa Barbara's annual "Haunt at the Showgrounds" is back this month

"Haunt at the Showgrounds" hosted at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, is a fun-filled family event happening October 22, 23, and 24.

The event features four separate haunted attractions, carnival rides, music, food and more.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, face masks are required while indoors.

All costumes/masks are prohibited.

Tickets are $15 per haunt or $55 for all four.

Attractions include:

The Tunnel – Walk into the unknown…through the dark and ominous tunnel.

Spirit Hall – Beware of the unsettled spirits that won’t leave the hall. Watch your back!

The Barn – All the animals have fled the barn, WHY? Will you enter and find out? The Crawl - Can you make it to the other side?

Ages 12 and under are suggested to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the Haunts are available at their website (service fee applies) or at the door.

Friday, October 22 6PM-12 midnight

Saturday, October 23 6PM-12 midnight

Sunday, October 24 6PM-10PM

Earl Warren Showgrounds 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara CA 93105 (805) 687-0766