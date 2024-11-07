Santa Maria bank robbery defendant granted mental health diversion

A man charged with robbing a Santa Maria bank in November of last year has been granted mental health diversion, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Nolberto Reyes Hernandez of Sylmar was arrested in Los Angeles just a few days after the robbery.

He was charged with robbery, kidnapping for robbery, and false imprisonment.

According to testimony at Hernandez's preliminary hearing, he held a knife to a Community West Bank employee and demanded money. He also reportedly told three female bank employees to get on their knees and tied their hands behind their backs before fleeing with the money. Prosecutors say Hernandez later admitted that he robbed the bank after losing $1,200 while gambling at the Chumash Casino.

Hernandez's attorney petitioned for mental health diversion, which the judge granted despite an objection from the District Attorney's Office.

Hernandez will reportedly be released from jail on November 7 for a two-year mental health diversion program.

The DA's Office says if convicted of all charges, Hernandez could have faced life in prison, but if his court-ordered treatment is completed successfully, his criminal case will be dismissed.