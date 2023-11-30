Santa Maria bank robbery suspect arrested in Los Angeles

Santa Maria police arrested a man suspected of robbing Community West Bank on Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 8:15 a.m., before the bank on E. Betteravia Rd. was open for business. Police say the robber, who was armed with a knife, forced his way into the bank and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

While the robber was gone by the time officers arrived, police say surveillance video captured images of the suspect and his vehicle.

According to police, detectives determined the vehicle was registered in Sylmar so they reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for help. Officers in Los Angeles reportedly located the vehicle in Canoga Park on Wednesday and detained the driver.

Police say the driver, identified as 64-year-old Nolberto Reyes Hernandez of Sylmar, is believed to be the bank robber.

During the service of a search warrant, investigators reportedly found several items of evidence connected to the robbery, including Community West Bank property and property belonging to bank employees. Police say detectives were also able to confirm that Hernandez was in the City of Santa Maria when the robbery occurred.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. He is being held on $1 million bail.